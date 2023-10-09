Tennessee sweeps LSU for 10th straight win

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - 12th-ranked Tennessee Volleyball’s special 2023 continued on Saturday as the Lady Vols picked up their third straight sweep, taking care of LSU three sets to none.

Tennessee has now swept five of six SEC opponents. The Lady Vols now sit at 15-1 overall and 6-0 in the SEC.

“This team is very much on a mission,” Head Coach Eve Rackhamm Watt said postgame. “It’s everybody it’s not just two or three players, or four or five players, it’s everybody.”

The turning point of the match came in the second set. Tennessee trailed 9-7 when Watt called a timeout. From there, the Lady Vols outscored LSU 18-8 to eight to close the set, en route to their 12th sweep of the season.

“It’s really just as focusing on how well can we play within our system and making sure that each set we’re doing something better than we did before,” said Morgahn Finall, who finished with a game-high 17 kills. “We’re respecting the team on the other side, but we also know we have to take care of what we’re doing.”

We really focused on just trying to get the ball up,” said Carline Kerr. I think once one person makes a play.... everyone’s going to start doing it...Working hard is contagious.” Kerr finished with 4 kills, tying the second most the Redshirt Freshman has had in an SEC game this season.

The Lady Vols posted a .444 hitting percentage, a number that stood out to Watt, and shows just how tough this Lady Vol team is to beat when they’re playing to their potential.

“When we are as balanced as we were....offensively we’re definitely tough to beat.”

With SAturday’s win against the Tigers, Tennessee has now won 14 Straight inside Thompson Boling Arena dating back to last season.

The Lady Vols will look to extend that streak to fifteen against Auburn on Friday.

