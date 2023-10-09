Tennessee troopers raising money for Special Olympics

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers are raising money for an important cause, the Special Olympics, for their annual Tip-A-Cop event.

The event will be live at Texas Roadhouse locations across Tennessee on Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. People can eat at the restaurant and give a donation while they’re there.

All money will go towards helping people with intellectual disabilities by providing them with physical fitness, social interaction and personal growth.

“Our mission is to support and uplift these athletes as they strive to achieve their goals and dreams,” THP officials said.

The participating locations are below.

Turkey Creek (Knoxville)

Powell (Knoxville)

Morrell Road (Knoxville)

Kinzell Way (Knoxville)

Collier Drive (Sevierville)

