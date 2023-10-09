‘Tired’ man beats dog to death with broken shovel, police say

The man accused of beating the dog with the broken end of a shovel said he killed it because he was tired, police said.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMSV) – A man accused of beating a dog to death with a shovel because he was “tired” was arrested near Nashville on Sunday.

Leangelo Ramey, 38, was charged with aggravated animal cruelty. Officers responded to a Davidson County home Sunday morning after a 911 caller said they heard a woman crying, saying her dog was dead. The woman told officers she was sleeping when she heard a banging noise and a dog yelping.

The woman’s son also heard banging and the dog yelping, police said. He told police Ramey hit the dog in the head multiple times with the broken end of a shovel, and the dog was found under a bucket, according to Ramey’s arrest report. Dog hair was still on the shovel when officers arrived, police said.

Ramey showed up to the home while police investigated, and he admitted to killing the dog, police said.

Ramey said he killed the dog because he was tired, according to the report. He was booked into jail on a $5,000 bond.

