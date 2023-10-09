Warmer Tuesday with a strong breeze at times

Meteorologist Jacob Durham is tracking the return of seasonal temperatures.
By Jacob Durham
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A slightly warmer stretch of weather is ahead as we move into the middle of the week as we return to more seasonable temperatures. This is all ahead of our next cold front that arrives just in time for the weekend bringing us cooler weather.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Another chilly night is on tap as temperatures slowly return to the middle and upper 40s for outlying areas with Knoxville starting off closer to 50 degrees. Passing clouds overnight could provide us with a stray shower as we head into Tuesday morning before sunshine returns in the afternoon.

Tuesday afternoon looks to be warmer as we head into the afternoon with most areas topping out in the lower to middle 70s. A gusty breeze will be around at times with gust approaching 25 mph at times and that may allow it to feel a little cooler. We’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds returning through the afternoon giving us a nice chance to get outside and enjoy the fall temperatures.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures will continue to warm as we head through the next few days with upper 70s return by Wednesday and Thursday with a few areas approaching the 80 degree mark Thursday afternoon. We’re keeping a watch on our next cold front moving in Friday night and into Saturday.

We’re on a rollercoaster with our temperatures with the peak coming Thursday and then coming right back down into the weekend as highs return to the lower and middle 60s. For the Vols game we could see some showers and downpours for tailgating with drier conditions returning for the afternoon.

