‘We’re out on a vengeance’ | Defensive-minded Vols preparing for 2023-24 season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee basketball is ramping up preparations for the 2023-24 season. While defense is a top priority, rebounding could be the difference maker. Tennessee is expected to be in a number of close games this season.

One of the Vols’ top rebounders, Tobe Awaka, enters his sophomore campaign with more confidence and refined skill after spending part of the off-season with Team USA.

”I think after the season in the spring I was working on a lot of stuff and you know being invited to Team USA and being able to play in games and sort of be able to put that stuff into game situations helped a lot. I found out what worked, what didn’t work, and what I needed to improve on. So I think it was beneficial in those areas,” said Awaka.

A Sweet Sixteen exit a year ago left a bitter taste for Tennessee. Now they’re building off a season that saw a 25-win campaign, ranked first in DI in 3-point defense, and were a perfect 22-0 when holding its opponent to fewer than 60 points.

The Vols are now trying to take that and achieve a goal that hasn’t been accomplished yet.

”We have two key guys back in Josiah[-Jordan James] and Santi[ago Vescovi] that were sort of the foundation of last year’s team and they’re back again. And I know that loss in the Sweet 16 didn’t sit well with them. So I think as a group we’re out on a vengeance to make history for Tennessee,” said Awaka.

Awaka and the Vols will get their first test in an exhibition game on Oct. 29 when they take on Michigan State.

