Aviation jobs in high demand in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There is a large need for more people to go into aviation and it’s not just pilots.

Leaders in Blount County said they need aviation mechanics and maintenance technicians the most. WVLT found out how the county is working to fill these positions.

Patty Thomas is the Career Technical Director for Alcoa City Schools. She said a student came to her interested in an aviation career.

“That instance led me to ask, ‘We’re this close to the airport as a school district less than a mile as the crow flies. Why are we not doing anything in aviation?’” said Thomas.

Right now nationwide there is a larger need for a more qualified aviation workforce. The two jobs needed the most are mechanics and maintenance technicians.

That’s why Blount County has partnered with McGhee Tyson Airport, local airlines, and schools to fill these positions and keep them here in East Tennessee.

“Much like our younger kids when you talk about medical professions they immediately think doctor or nurse. When you talk about aviation they think pilot or flight attendant. You don’t think of airframe and power plant technician so, I think we’re exposing kids to careers at all ages that they may not have been aware existed before,” said Thomas.

Jessica Belitz is the Director of Workforce Development at Blount Partnership, and she said aviation is one of their key focuses for economic development.

Currently, in the region, we have over 700 aviation mechanics employed. She said with these partnerships they hope this number goes up.

“With that provides a lot of opportunities for young people, and when we look at aviation mechanics, that is 18 months or two years to get a certification, and once they graduate, they’re making upper $60,000 in our area and I’ve heard of up to $100,000 a year that students are making straight out of school,” said Belitz.

Blount County and Alcoa Schools have simulations, equipment and other tools for students to get hands-on learning experience. Pellissippi State Community College is even following in its footsteps by building its own aviation maintenance school by 2024.

“We want them to be excited about those careers here because we want to keep them in our community,” said Belitz.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.