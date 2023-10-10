BOO! at the Zoo bringing the scares back to Zoo Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - BOO! at the Zoo is making a return for three weekends in October, with special days set aside for zoo members and Circle of Friends members.

Any zoo guests can get spooky beginning Oct. 12 through 15, Oct. 19 through 22 and Oct. 26 through 29 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Two special nights, Oct. 11 and Oct. 25, will be set aside for zoo members and Circle of Friends Members.

This year’s celebration will include a Treat Trail with 21 treat stations, entertainment and a Monster Mash dance party. Special character nights will also feature princesses on Oct. 12, 21 and 25, Star Wars characters on Oct. 14, 21 and 29 and Ghost Busters on Oct. 12 and 19. Restaurants will also have special items.

BOO! at the Zoo tickets are $15 per person. Those two and under get in free.

WVLT News will be bringing East Tennessee an inside-look all day on Oct. 13 in our noon, 3:30 p.m., 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. shows!

