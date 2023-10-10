Breezy conditions continue Tuesday with more sunshine

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sunshine returns this afternoon! Enjoy it because we are tracking clouds and a warm up ahead of our next cold front arriving late-week into the weekend.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We have some clouds this morning with very stray showers. Temperatures are in the low to mid-50s for most. Areas along the Tennessee and Kentucky border are in the 40s this morning!

Clouds move out of here this afternoon with more sunshine. Highs will be near 76 degrees around Knoxville. Areas in the southern valley could be closer to the upper 70s while those along the Plateau and in Southeastern Kentucky are in the upper 60s. It’s another breezy day with winds from the west gusting up to 20 to 25 mph at times throughout the afternoon.

LOOKING AHEAD

Clouds move back in overnight Tuesday to Wednesday. We’ll see more clouds throughout the day Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies. Thursday features a mixture of sun and clouds. Highs on Wednesday are near 74 degrees while Thursday is warmer near 80 degrees.

This cold front now looks to move in later Friday mainly into Saturday morning. Temperatures drop into the mid-70s Friday to upper 60s by Saturday. Right now, it looks like the majority of the rain arrives Saturday morning to mid-day. This could impact tailgating for the Vols game, but hopefully the rain is out of here just in time for kickoff at 3:30 p.m.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, clouds and stray showers stick around after the cold front. Temperatures drop as well with highs in the lower 60s to start the new week.

Tuesday's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.