‘Cards for Wishes’ casino night raises money for East Tennessee Make-A-Wish

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Try your luck at the “Cards for Wishes” casino night on Oct. 13 and help raise money for critically ill children in East Tennessee!

Ace of Hearts is sponsoring the event to benefit Make-A-Wish. The goal is to raise $65,000, enough money to grant 10 wishes for children in our area.

The event starts at 6:30 p.m. at Ruth’s Chris Steak House located at 950 Volunteer Landing Lane. Parking will be provided for free at the James White Fort at 205 East Hill Avenue.

It costs $150 to participate and you must be 21 or older. You can register for the event and donate to the cause here.

"Cards for Wishes" casino night benefits Make-A-Wish. (Make-A-Wish)

In addition to Texas Hold’em, other casino games will be played including blackjack, craps and roulette. The grand prize for the champion poker player is an all-inclusive weekend at Harrah’s in Cherokee. The winner of the casino games will get a paid initiation fee into the Freedom Boat Club valued at $5,000.

You can learn more about how you can give back to Make-A-Wish and local children in need here.

