‘Cards for Wishes’ casino night raises money for East Tennessee Make-A-Wish

Ace of Hearts is hoping to raise enough money to grant 10 wishes for critically ill children in East Tennessee.
Ace of Hearts is hoping to raise enough money to grant 10 wishes for critically ill children in East Tennessee.
By Whitney Turner
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Try your luck at the “Cards for Wishes” casino night on Oct. 13 and help raise money for critically ill children in East Tennessee!

Ace of Hearts is sponsoring the event to benefit Make-A-Wish. The goal is to raise $65,000, enough money to grant 10 wishes for children in our area.

The event starts at 6:30 p.m. at Ruth’s Chris Steak House located at 950 Volunteer Landing Lane. Parking will be provided for free at the James White Fort at 205 East Hill Avenue.

It costs $150 to participate and you must be 21 or older. You can register for the event and donate to the cause here.

"Cards for Wishes" casino night benefits Make-A-Wish.
"Cards for Wishes" casino night benefits Make-A-Wish.(Make-A-Wish)

In addition to Texas Hold’em, other casino games will be played including blackjack, craps and roulette. The grand prize for the champion poker player is an all-inclusive weekend at Harrah’s in Cherokee. The winner of the casino games will get a paid initiation fee into the Freedom Boat Club valued at $5,000.

You can learn more about how you can give back to Make-A-Wish and local children in need here.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexandra Kelly died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘She was amazing’ | Family and friends remember life of 7-year-old Clinton girl
The newest AP College Football Poll dropped on Sunday, and Tennessee has moved up.
Tennessee moves up in AP College Football Poll
Bartow County NAACP Dexter Benning said because the body is wearing brown gloves, it makes the...
‘Body’ with brown gloves hanging from a noose in Halloween display causes controversy
Tennessee fans tear down the goal post after defeating Alabama 52-49 in an NCAA college...
Tennessee announces game time for Alabama match up on WVLT
Monday, WVLT’s Alan Williams provided an update on the Tennessee natives, saying the group...
Tennesseans in Israel continue to move through country after deadly attacks

Latest News

In a Tuesday update, Williams said the group had moved to Nazareth, which is a safer area.
Tennesseans in Israel move to safer spot, still looking to get home
Breezy conditions continue Tuesday with more sunshine
Breezy conditions continue Tuesday with more sunshine
In a Tuesday update, Williams said the group had moved to Nazareth, which is a safer area.
Tennesseans in Israel move to safer spot, still looking to get home
Ace of Hearts is hoping to raise enough money to grant 10 wishes for critically ill children in...
"Cards for Wishes" casino night to benefit East Tennessee Make-A-Wish
Meteorologist Ben Cathey tracks the return of seasonal temperatures.
Warmer Tuesday with a strong breeze at times