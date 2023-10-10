Clouds move in for Wednesday as we stay seasonable

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Seasonable temperatures continue to remain as we head through the middle of the week and some areas could be closer to 80 degrees as we head into Thursday. We still have our eyes set on the next cold front moving in for Friday night and into Saturday, which could impact plans for the Vols game.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Another chilly night is on the way, despite the increase in cloud cover as we head into Wednesday morning. Temperatures will start the day off in the middle to upper 40s with mostly cloudy skies.

The one downside to Wednesday will be the increase in cloud cover throughout the day, which will limit the amount of sunshine for the afternoon. Our highs will remain very seasonable though as we top off in the middle 70s. Make sure to get outside and enjoy the wonderful weather by heading to pumpkin patches, corn mazes and even the playgrounds!

LOOKING AHEAD

Our afternoons will be warmer for Thursday as we see more sunshine during the afternoon and a slow return in moisture ahead of the next cold front. We’re still tracking the next chance for rain starting late Friday and continuing into Saturday. If you have plans to head out to the Vols game you’ll want to take the rain gear with you to be safe.

Moving into the second half of the weekend, we’ll get ready for another big cool down as high temperatures fall into the lower 60s and overnights into the middle and upper 40s.

Temperatures are warming ahead of the next cold front (WVLT)

