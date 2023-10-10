‘Deadly and merciless’ | Appalachian Bear Rescue bears facing deadly disease

Curators have determined that there is some sort of illness travelling between the bears, and have called in University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine doctors to look into it further.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The second bear in three days has died at Appalachian Bear Rescue, officials with the group announced Tuesday.

Previous Coverage: Flapjack Bear passes away at Appalachian Bear Rescue

Burrito Bear passed away Monday night, ABR said. Curators have determined that there is some sort of illness travelling between the bears, and have called in University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine doctors to look into it further.

Other bears at ABR had tested positive earlier in the week for severe pneumonia, officials said, which had spread from Flapjack, who died Friday.

October 10, 2023-More sad news🐻💔 Dear friends, we have more sad news. We’re sorry to inform you that Burrito Bear...

Posted by Appalachian Bear Rescue on Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Additionally, Tamale, Burrito’s brother, is also sick, ABR said.

“Whatever has infected our little bears is deadly and merciless,” ABR said. “We hope to find out what it is so we can fight back.”

