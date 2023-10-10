Former Tennessee middle school counselor accused of sending child sexual abuse material online

During their investigation, former Siegel Middle School employee Daniel Gregory was identified as the account’s user.
Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced they were working with the Union...
Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced they were working with the Union County Sheriff’s Office to determine the cause of a deadly house fire in Luttrell.(TBI)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man formerly employed at a Rutherford County middle school is facing more than ten charges of sexual exploitation of a minor following an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

On Sept. 25, TBI agents began investigating an account user who was allegedly sending child sexual abuse material via a website on the internet.

During their investigation, former Siegel Middle School counselor Daniel Gregory was identified as the account’s user. A Rutherford County Schools spokesperson said the material and charges did not involve any students in their school zone.

“We know this information is concerning to parents and students, and we too are disturbed by the charges,” the spokesperson said. “We are fully cooperating with law enforcement to assist with the investigation.”

Gregory has been employed at the school since August 2006. He resigned his position upon learning of the charges, according to the spokesperson.

On Monday, Oct. 9, Gregory was taken into custody. He faces 11 counts of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor and was booked into the Coffee County Jail on a $950,000 bond.

