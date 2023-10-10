Knoxville Jewish Alliance holds prayer rally for safety in Israel

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As the conflict in Israel continues, people here in East Tennessee are coming together to help those in the line of danger.

The Knoxville Jewish Alliance held a prayer rally Monday night where nearly 100 people came together to pray, sing songs and read scripture together as they hoped for a peaceful ending to the conflict.

“Hopefully end this the most peaceful way possible and protect the Jews in Israel that are unfortunately surrounded by people who want to destroy them just because they’re Jews,” said Rabbi Yossi Wilhelm.

Wilhelm was one of the people who led the group in prayer, as he hopes to enact change more than 6,000 miles away.

“Our hands are tied so we’re very limited in that sense, but while we are here our hearts and minds are in Israel,” said Wilhelm.

Wilhelm and many others still have family and friends in Israel as they monitor the news as often as they can to check on their loved ones’ safety.

If you couldn’t make it to the prayer rally, there are other ways you can help from East Tennessee.

At the Knoxville Jewish Alliance, they were collecting items like sleeping bags, flashlights, clothes, and also accepting letters that would go to soldiers.

You’re encouraged to drop those belongings off at the Knoxville Jewish Alliance if you’re interested.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.