Knoxville police investigating Chapman Highway shooting

Around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to 2401 Chapman Highway, Erland said, to find a 52-year-old man in the parking lot who had been shot.
The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Chapman Highway Monday night, KPD Communications Manager Scott Erland said.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Chapman Highway Monday night, KPD Communications Manager Scott Erland told WVLT News.

Around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to 2401 Chapman Highway, Erland said, to find a 52-year-old man in the parking lot who had been shot. He was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

While there is no known motive, Erland said a person was possibly seen running from the scene on E. Martin Mill Pike.

The shooting is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexandra Kelly died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘She was amazing’ | Family and friends remember life of 7-year-old Clinton girl
The newest AP College Football Poll dropped on Sunday, and Tennessee has moved up.
Tennessee moves up in AP College Football Poll
Tennessee fans tear down the goal post after defeating Alabama 52-49 in an NCAA college...
Tennessee announces game time for Alabama match up on WVLT
Bartow County NAACP Dexter Benning said because the body is wearing brown gloves, it makes the...
‘Body’ with brown gloves hanging from a noose in Halloween display causes controversy
Monday, WVLT’s Alan Williams provided an update on the Tennessee natives, saying the group...
Tennesseans in Israel continue to move through country after deadly attacks

Latest News

In a Tuesday update, Williams said the group had moved to Nazareth, which is a safer area.
Tennesseans in Israel move to safer spot, still looking to get home
The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Chapman Highway...
Knoxville police investigating Chapman Highway shooting
‘Cards for Wishes’ casino night raises money for East Tennessee Make-A-Wish
‘Cards for Wishes’ casino night raises money for East Tennessee Make-A-Wish
Breezy conditions continue Tuesday with more sunshine
Breezy conditions continue Tuesday with more sunshine