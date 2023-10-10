Knoxville police investigating Chapman Highway shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Chapman Highway Monday night, KPD Communications Manager Scott Erland told WVLT News.

Around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to 2401 Chapman Highway, Erland said, to find a 52-year-old man in the parking lot who had been shot. He was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

While there is no known motive, Erland said a person was possibly seen running from the scene on E. Martin Mill Pike.

The shooting is under investigation.

