One year later: Businesses rebuilding after deadly Gatlinburg Parkway fire

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Gatlinburg visitors might have seen the ongoing construction on the Parkway in downtown Gatlinburg. It’s on the 700 block, where a deadly fire ripped through the building on Oct. 9 last year, forcing four businesses to move out. One of those businesses that burned in the fire was Pucker’s Sports Grill.

“Pucker’s was our first restaurant that we opened up over 23 years ago,” said Chad Kennedy, President of Kennedy Concepts and owner of Pucker’s Sports Grill.

Kennedy said the property owner is constructing a new building in the same spot.

“That building is making great progress already,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy said all four businesses, Pucker’s, China Bazaar, Cafe 420 and Gifts of Gatlinburg, will all be moving back to that spot. Puckers will be in a separate building next door.

In addition to those four old businesses moving back, Kennedy said a moonshine speakeasy is moving to that building too.

Kennedy said he’s heard from several guests who are excited about the new Pucker’s location.

“That was nice to hear, nice to see,” he said. “We didn’t really understand I guess how many guests we did see a year, a lot of repeat business. And so, the guests are excited to see us, we’re excited to have them back.”

Kennedy said Pucker’s was the first restaurant he opened up more than 20 years ago and called it a landmark of the Parkway. He said the new location will be much better than the last one.

“Many more seats, bigger food menu, much more bar offerings and cocktail menu, offerings,” Kennedy said “Better location, we feel it’s right on the Parkway, not in a basement, so better visibility.”

Kennedy said the construction should be done around March, and businesses should open sometime next summer.

