One year later: Businesses rebuilding after deadly Gatlinburg Parkway fire

Businesses have since moved away from the Towne Center Plaza but are set to move back
By John Pirsos
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Gatlinburg visitors might have seen the ongoing construction on the Parkway in downtown Gatlinburg. It’s on the 700 block, where a deadly fire ripped through the building on Oct. 9 last year, forcing four businesses to move out. One of those businesses that burned in the fire was Pucker’s Sports Grill.

Previous Coverage: Person killed in downtown Gatlinburg fire identified

“Pucker’s was our first restaurant that we opened up over 23 years ago,” said Chad Kennedy, President of Kennedy Concepts and owner of Pucker’s Sports Grill.

Kennedy said the property owner is constructing a new building in the same spot.

“That building is making great progress already,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy said all four businesses, Pucker’s, China Bazaar, Cafe 420 and Gifts of Gatlinburg, will all be moving back to that spot. Puckers will be in a separate building next door.

Previous Coverage: Gatlinburg businesses look to rebuild after massive fire

In addition to those four old businesses moving back, Kennedy said a moonshine speakeasy is moving to that building too.

Kennedy said he’s heard from several guests who are excited about the new Pucker’s location.

“That was nice to hear, nice to see,” he said. “We didn’t really understand I guess how many guests we did see a year, a lot of repeat business. And so, the guests are excited to see us, we’re excited to have them back.”

Kennedy said Pucker’s was the first restaurant he opened up more than 20 years ago and called it a landmark of the Parkway. He said the new location will be much better than the last one.

“Many more seats, bigger food menu, much more bar offerings and cocktail menu, offerings,” Kennedy said “Better location, we feel it’s right on the Parkway, not in a basement, so better visibility.”

Kennedy said the construction should be done around March, and businesses should open sometime next summer.

Caption

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexandra Kelly died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘She was amazing’ | Family and friends remember life of 7-year-old Clinton girl
Tennessee fans tear down the goal post after defeating Alabama 52-49 in an NCAA college...
Tennessee announces game time for Alabama match up on WVLT
FILE - A person shows his scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball jackpot up to $1.73 billion as lottery losing streak continues
The newest AP College Football Poll dropped on Sunday, and Tennessee has moved up.
Tennessee moves up in AP College Football Poll
Monday, WVLT’s Alan Williams provided an update on the Tennessee natives, saying the group...
Tennesseans in Israel continue to move through country after deadly attacks

Latest News

Blount County has partnered with McGhee Tyson Airport, local airlines and schools to fill these...
Aviation jobs in high demand in East Tennessee
One of those businesses that burned in the fire was Puckers Sports Grill. Kennedy said the...
One year after the Gatlinburg Parkway fire
Family members and people in the First Baptist church are in Israel as the war breaks out.
‘A rollercoaster’ | East Tennesseans waiting for loved ones to come home from Israel
WVLT News at 5 pm
Supporting East Tennesseans in Israel
New programs in Blount County to recruit more people in Aviation.
Aviation in East Tennessee