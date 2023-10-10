Parents arrested for paying child in marijuana to babysit, face human trafficking charge in Kentucky

Instead of paying the child in money, the parents used marijuana as a form of payment.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WSMV) - A man and woman in Kentucky are facing charges, including human trafficking related to forced labor, after paying a child in marijuana to babysit their children in mid-August, according to the Scottsville Police Department.

Police said on Aug. 18, the department received a call to 408 N. Court St. for a call of a juvenile who was hired to supervise children while the parents were at work.

The child lived with 34-year-old Trever L. Johnson and 30-year-old Amber E. Caldwell. Instead of paying the child in money, the parents used marijuana as a form of payment.

Both Johnson and Caldwell are facing charges of unlawful transaction with a minor in the second degree and human trafficking - forced labor (victim was under the age of 18), according to Scottsville Police.

