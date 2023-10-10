Planned outage to affect thousands of customers
The outage will affect around 9,600 members in the Crossville area.
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Volunteer Energy Cooperative officials announced on Tuesday there would be a planned outage on Saturday.
The outage will start at around 10 p.m. central time and will last around eight hours. Officials said the outage is happening because Tennessee Department of Transportation crews are moving two transmission lines as part of the construction on Highway 127.
Around 9,600 members will be affected, and VEC officials said those members are being notified.
The areas affected are below.
Affected Areas - Lantana Sub
- Taylors Chapel
- Sherwood Farms
- POW Camp Rd.
- Lantana Rd.
- Vandever Rd.
- Big Spring Gap
- Valley View
- Dunbar Rd.
- All of Lake Tansi
Affected Areas - Crossville Sub (Partial Outage)
- Highway 127 S
- Brookhaven
- Park Trace
- Breckenridge
- Vandever Rd. from Highway 127 side
- Crosswinds Blvd.
- Southwood Dr.
Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.