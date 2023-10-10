Planned outage to affect thousands of customers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Volunteer Energy Cooperative officials announced on Tuesday there would be a planned outage on Saturday.

The outage will start at around 10 p.m. central time and will last around eight hours. Officials said the outage is happening because Tennessee Department of Transportation crews are moving two transmission lines as part of the construction on Highway 127.

Around 9,600 members will be affected, and VEC officials said those members are being notified.

The areas affected are below.

Affected Areas - Lantana Sub

Taylors Chapel

Sherwood Farms

POW Camp Rd.

Lantana Rd.

Vandever Rd.

Big Spring Gap

Valley View

Dunbar Rd.

All of Lake Tansi

Affected Areas - Crossville Sub (Partial Outage)

Highway 127 S

Brookhaven

Park Trace

Breckenridge

Vandever Rd. from Highway 127 side

Crosswinds Blvd.

Southwood Dr.

PLANNED POWER OUTAGE—Crossville Service Area There will be a planned power outage Saturday, October 14, beginning at 10... Posted by Volunteer Energy Cooperative - Official on Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.