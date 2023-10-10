Planned outage to affect thousands of customers

The outage will affect around 9,600 members in the Crossville area.
Volunteer Energy Cooperative announces planned outage for Crossville
Volunteer Energy Cooperative announces planned outage for Crossville(WILX)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Volunteer Energy Cooperative officials announced on Tuesday there would be a planned outage on Saturday.

The outage will start at around 10 p.m. central time and will last around eight hours. Officials said the outage is happening because Tennessee Department of Transportation crews are moving two transmission lines as part of the construction on Highway 127.

Around 9,600 members will be affected, and VEC officials said those members are being notified.

The areas affected are below.

Affected Areas - Lantana Sub

  • Taylors Chapel
  • Sherwood Farms
  • POW Camp Rd.
  • Lantana Rd.
  • Vandever Rd.
  • Big Spring Gap
  • Valley View
  • Dunbar Rd.
  • All of Lake Tansi

Affected Areas - Crossville Sub (Partial Outage)

  • Highway 127 S
  • Brookhaven
  • Park Trace
  • Breckenridge
  • Vandever Rd. from Highway 127 side
  • Crosswinds Blvd.
  • Southwood Dr.

PLANNED POWER OUTAGE—Crossville Service Area There will be a planned power outage Saturday, October 14, beginning at 10...

Posted by Volunteer Energy Cooperative - Official on Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexandra Kelly died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘She was amazing’ | Family and friends remember life of 7-year-old Clinton girl
Tennessee fans tear down the goal post after defeating Alabama 52-49 in an NCAA college...
Tennessee announces game time for Alabama match up on WVLT
FILE - A person shows his scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball jackpot up to $1.73 billion as lottery losing streak continues
The newest AP College Football Poll dropped on Sunday, and Tennessee has moved up.
Tennessee moves up in AP College Football Poll
Monday, WVLT’s Alan Williams provided an update on the Tennessee natives, saying the group...
Tennesseans in Israel continue to move through country after deadly attacks

Latest News

Rain chances return Saturday
Clouds move in for Wednesday as we stay seasonable
BOO! at the Zoo / (Zoo Knoxville)
BOO! at the Zoo bringing the scares back to Zoo Knoxville
Desmon Rhea, 24, was arrested in connection to a triple homicide. / (KPD)
Knoxville man facing another 37 years on top of life sentence for 2020 triple murder
Tennessee is home to a new wildlife refuge.
Tennessee home to new wildlife refuge