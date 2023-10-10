‘A rollercoaster’ | East Tennesseans waiting for loved ones to come home from Israel

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - People across East Tennessee have contacted their loved ones in Israel and are eagerly waiting for them to safely return home.

Minister of Worship at First Baptist, Richard Buerkle, said as soon as the war started, several people in the church started to reach out asking about their safety.

“Going from safety to a little fearful and then back to being safe. That’s exactly how that’s felt: a rollercoaster,” Buerkle said.

First Baptist Church planned this trip for 12 East Tennesseeans a year ago. They all chose to go to learn more about Christianity and deepen their faith. None of them expected to run into a war zone.

“We want to know that they’re well and safe and trying to hear directly from them is really important to us,” Buerkle said. “Keeping them in our prayers as well.”

First Baptist Church isn’t alone in waiting for their East Tennessee loved ones to come home.

East Tennessee native Tala Shatara said her parents took a trip there. They were on the same flight as WVLT’s Alan Williams and others from First Baptist.

“They were in the city of Nazareth as that was unfolding. Nazareth, from what I know, was not touched and it was a very safe region for them to be in,” Shatara said.

She said it took a while to get in touch with her parents, but once she did, she knew they’d be able to get to a safe place.

“I knew they were in a safe environment but that they didn’t know how long they’d be safe for,” Shatara said.

Shatara’s parents made it safely out of Israel and into Jordan.

Both Shatara and members of the First Baptist Church are just waiting for their loved ones to return home.

“Talking to my wife last night and just our desire to touch them and hug them and to really welcome them home and to know they’re safe and back on U.S. soil. We can’t wait,” Buerkle said.

Shatara said her parents should be able to return home this weekend. As for the members of the First Baptist Church, they split up to try and make a trip back home easier and find one quicker.

