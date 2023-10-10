Tennesseans in Israel move to safer spot, still looking to get home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - About 12 Tennesseans are still looking to get back home after war broke out during their mission trip with First Baptist Church. Among those Tennesseans is WVLT contributor and former anchor Alan Williams.

In a Tuesday update, Williams said the group had moved to Nazareth, which is a safer area.

“Alan Williams here, coming to you this time from the biblical city of Nazareth. We packed up early this morning for the two hour trip here to really get out of harm’s way,” Williams said. “This is around two hours north of Jerusalem. Now we made it here, but we saw a lot of sirens. We now hear some jets that are flying by, but this is considered really out of harm’s way.”

Moving out of the direct line of conflict has set the group at ease, Williams added.

“If you see my face, you might not see as many lines of stress as you did before, but today we are here,” Williams said. “I know for family and friends wanting to know about the situation, about your loved ones and friends getting home, it’s not very easy.”

The largest struggle the group is facing? Almost no flights are coming out of Israel at the moment.

“It’s difficult because not a lot of flights are leaving, and Tel Aviv might open up next week, so it would at least be at a minimum next Tuesday before any flights can get out of here,” Williams said.

Should the group manage to get a flight, it’s likely that it will head into a European country, not the United States.

“They’re not going to go directly to the United States. You’ll probably be diverted to a European city and then coming back to Atlanta or another city,” Williams said.

Williams and his group are also in talks with Rep. Tim Burchett’s office, waiting on updates from the State Department.

