13-year-old Texas boy convicted of murder in fatal shooting at a Sonic Drive-In

FILE - Police said the boy, then 12, shot the victim several times with an AR-style rifle in...
FILE - Police said the boy, then 12, shot the victim several times with an AR-style rifle in the parking lot.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press and JAKE BLEIBERG
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — A 13-year-old Texas boy has been convicted on a murder charge stemming from the fatal shooting of a Sonic Drive-In employee who had a fight with the boy’s uncle, authorities said.

A jury found Oct. 5 that the boy engaged in delinquent conduct, the juvenile equivalent of a guilty verdict, in the murder case over the May shooting of Matthew Davis, 32, according to the Johnson County sheriff’s and county attorney’s offices.

An attorney for the boy, whom authorities have not identified by name, did not immediately respond to a phone call seeking comment. His uncle, Angel Gomez, was also arrested after the shooting, and a separate case against him is pending.

Police have said the boy, then 12, shot Davis several times with an AR-style rifle in the parking lot of the restaurant in Keene, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southwest of Dallas. He got the gun out of his uncle’s vehicle and opened fire after Davis confronted Gomez about his “disorderly conduct” outside the Sonic and the two men began to fight, police said.

Sentencing in the case is set for Thursday, and the boy could face anything from probation to 40 years in prison, said Amy Pardo of the county attorney’s office. She said she could not comment on what sentence prosecutors are seeking.

After the shooting, police said, Gomez and the boy fled the scene, but Gomez later returned and was arrested on a murder warrant. The boy was found and arrested in a nearby town.

Court records show Gomez was ultimately indicted on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. His lawyer did not immediately respond to a phone call seeking comment.

The killing outside the Sonic came in the wake of two mass shootings in Texas that had focused attention on gun violence in the state.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Volunteer Energy Cooperative announces planned outage for Crossville
Planned outage to affect thousands of customers
Kaylee Timonet
Principal reinstates privileges for senior after punishment for dancing video; ‘too little, too late,’ mom says
FILE - A person shows his scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball jackpot up to $1.73 billion as lottery losing streak continues
Knoxville police investigating Chapman Highway shooting
Knoxville police investigating Chapman Highway shooting
In a Tuesday update, Williams said the group had moved to Nazareth, which is a safer area.
Tennesseans in Israel move to safer spot, still looking to get home

Latest News

Sevier County Health Department to offer free flu shots
Sevier County Health Department to offer free flu shots
City of Knoxville purchases land for south waterfront pedestrian bridge
City of Knoxville purchases land for south waterfront pedestrian bridge
Investigators gather new evidence in 1989 murder of Knoxville police officer, KPD says
Investigators gather new evidence in 1989 murder of Knoxville police officer, KPD says
City of Knoxville purchases land for south waterfront pedestrian bridge
City of Knoxville purchases land for south waterfront pedestrian bridge