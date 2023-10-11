Adding in more clouds and warmer temperatures ahead of weekend cold front

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More clouds arrive today making it look gloomy at times and keeping us cooler. We warm up to end the week ahead of a cold front arriving on Saturday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds are moving in this morning and look to stick around really all day. Temperatures are in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees for those in and around the Knoxville area. Those on the Tennessee and Kentucky line are cooler this morning with lows in the lower 40s.

The cloudy skies stick around throughout the day. This allows us to only warm up to about 72 degrees this afternoon. A stray sprinkle or two is possible this afternoon. A few spotty showers move in overnight.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday starts with clouds, but we will see more sunshine by the afternoon. This will help us warm up to near 80 degrees!

Friday is trending warmer and dryer as that cold front looks to slowly push into the region. Highs are in the upper 70s with sunshine to start the day and more clouds later. A few stray showers are possible late, but most of the rain arrives Saturday.

Our next cold front arrives Saturday morning and sticks around through mid-day. This could impact your tailgating plans if you are going to the Vols football game. The good news is the rain looks very light and scattered at about a 40% coverage. Highs look to be near 73 degrees. Gusts could gust up to 25-30 mph, so it’ll be breezy, especially throughout the afternoon to evening hours.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, after the cold front temperatures drop to near 60 degrees by Sunday with clouds sticking around. Stray to spotty showers linger into the new work week with highs only getting into the upper 50s!

Wednesday's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

