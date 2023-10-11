Beyond Type 1; Knoxville diabetic woman set to run NYC Marathon next month

Emi Knafo, 41, set to run her seventh marathon next month, her third after being diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.
41-year-old Emi Knafo set to run her seventh marathon next month, her third after being diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes
By John Pirsos
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee is going to be represented by a runner from Knoxville in the biggest marathon in the world.

A Knoxville woman is set to run the New York City Marathon in November. But, she has an added challenge, as she is a Type 1 diabetic.

It actually started out as a fitness requirement when she was in college.

“I didn’t really particularly like running when I first started,” Emily Knafo said. “It was just sort of like an easy thing to leave my dorm room and go do.”

But it has since turned into a lifestyle. Knafo, 41, of Knoxville spent her adult life running and doing CrossFit, competing in six total marathons.

“3:40 was my best time,” Knafo said.

But her future as a runner became an uphill battle when she got pregnant at 35 years old, and was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.

“It did feel like, sort of initially so unfair,” she said. “I am healthy, I am active. But Type 1 doesn’t care about that.”

Knafo said the diagnosis came out of the blue, and had no family history of diabetes. She said it was hard for her to process, and went to therapy. She didn’t think she’d ever run again.

Her outlook changed after seeing other Type 1 diabetic athletes on social media. She decided to lace up her shoes again, and has run two marathons since her diagnosis. However, managing it, is no walk in the park.

“You can probably notice us all on the course because we have more crap around us than anybody else,” Knafo said. “Because we have our pumps, emergency insulin, a snack for every 30 minutes.”

Knafo wears a continuous glucose monitor on her arm at all times, and she can check her blood sugar levels on her watch while she’s running.

She said a Type 1 diagnosis can be scary, but continuing to run ended up being great for her health.

“What I learned over time was that actually being active really helps me manage my disease,” she said.

The New York City Marathon is scheduled for Nov. 5. Knafo is one of 50 people running for the ‘Beyond Type 1′ team. She’s hoping to raise $3,500 for diabetes awareness. A link to her page can be found here.

As for her expectations, Knafo said she’s hoping to finish close to the four-hour mark, but she said she will realistically be closer to four-and-a-half hours.

