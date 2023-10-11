Check out these events for you and your family to Find Your Fun

A lot of fun events this weekend to Find Your Fun!
WVLT News at 5 pm
By Jacob Durham
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Check out all of these events to Find Your Fun with the family this weekend!

Thursday, October 12th:

A Halloween tradition 37 years in the making is returning to Zoo Knoxville. Boo at the Zoo is returning this weekend and will feature a treat trails, entertainment and a monster mash dance party! Special character nights and other activities will be available. The fun starts Thursday and runs through Sunday. It will then continue every weekend until Halloween weekend. Tickets are $15, children 2 and under are free, the fun begins 5:30 to 8 p.m. each night.

Saturday, October 14th:

As long as mother nature will co-operate, you will have the chance to witness a partial solar eclipse on Saturday! Head down to the Blount County Public Library to enjoy the eclipse, lawn games, chalk drawing and more! You’ll need to get special glasses for the viewing and you can pick those up at the children’s department through the Oct. 14. The event will begin around 11:30 and run until 1:15 p.m.

Sunday, October 15th:

Well, Halloween isn’t just for the kids, but also our pets! You and your favorite pup can enjoy a Howl-O-Ween Pumpkin Party At Ebony & Ivory Brewing. Dress your dogs up in Halloween costumes for the costume contest, paw painting, special dog treats and more. The event starts Sunday at 1 p.m. and goes until 5 p.m.

It’s time to find the perfect pumpkin and explore the corn mazes! Head over to Ballinger Farm this week and weekend to enjoy a lot of family fun. They are extending their hours due to fall break and will be open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Additionally they will be open Sunday from noon until 8 p.m. For $20 you can enjoy the corn maze, pumpkin path, jumping pillow and more and that does include your own pumpkin!

