Dunkin’ giving away free Vols Donuts at pep rally featuring Smokey and Cheer Team

By Avery Jordan
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In an effort to support the Vols before their big game against Texas A&M, Dunkin’ will be hosting a pep rally on Friday, Oct. 13.

The pep rally will last from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Dunkin’ at 2800 Chapman Hwy and will feature Smokey and the UT Cheer Team, who will be giving away free Vols Donuts to the first 100 guests to arrive.

The Vols Donut is a traditional donut ring with orange vanilla icing and topped with sprinkles to represent the iconic team colors.

Guests will also receive Dunkin’ and Vols swag and have the opportunity to take photos with Smokey and the cheer team. There will also be an opportunity to enter a raffle to win a Dunkin’ and Vols VIP bag that includes a $50 gift card and an autographed Vols jersey.

