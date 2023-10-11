How to prepare for wildfire season

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re days away from what firefighters warned is wildfire season here in Tennessee.

Wednesday, Curt Beckstrom was out doing some fall yard work.

“Today is hedge and brush day. They got to be cut back every fall which is the time of the year to do it. And the raking will come a little bit later when the leaves are more down, lawn mowing this afternoon,” said Beckstrom.

He’s on the right track. Firefighters said you need to keep all the dead leaves and brush at least five feet from your home in the event there’s a wildfire.

“I do it as yard maintenance but yeah, I keep the yard clean, keeping gutters clean and that kind of thing. So, bushes trimmed back from the house, around the garage and shed. So it’s all part of the seasonal routine,” he said.

Pigeon Forge Fire Chief Tony Watson said during the 2016 wildfires, embers were blown miles away, starting new fires.

Moving these materials away will help protect your home in the event of a fire.

“Blowing the leaves away from your home. Okay, again, keeping up, might be the firewood next to it. Keep that out there, keep away any combustible material that you can away from your home because you never know when these fires can happen,” said Watson.

Pigeon Forge firefighters will go to any home or business to help you double-check things.

Watson said evacuations can happen quickly so you need a to-go kit with everything you might need should you be forced to evacuate quickly.

“So being weather aware. Have a plan race that go kit, and sign up for Code Red that really is the three things that you got to talk about that,” he said.

For Beckstrom, he remembers 2016 and how devastating the wildfires were all around his home.

“We happened to be in good shape that year and we were in Sevierville I think at that time, but there was still sparks and smoke and stuff over there that was pretty close to this house. So it was maybe three miles out way and maybe two miles that way,” said Beckstrom.

The fire department can also help your community become a Firewise community helping each other understand what to do to keep the whole neighborhood safe.

