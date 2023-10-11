Investigators gather new evidence in 1989 murder of Knoxville police officer, KPD says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Communications Manager Scott Erland with the Knoxville Police Department announced Wednesday that the investigation into the 1989 murder of a KPD officer has been reinvigorated by new evidence.

The murder happened on July 7, 1989 when Officer Tony Williams was shot and killed while riding his motorcycle on Cherry Street near I-40, Erland said. The investigation has remained open since 1989, with no convicted suspects.

Thursday, Sept. 28, KPD used a FARO scanner to make a 3D image of the section of street where the crime happened, Erland said. Investigators use FARO scanners to build 3D images of crime scenes to be later used in prosecution.

“It’s been almost 35 years since Officer Williams was murdered, which has left Tony’s family and our department without any real closure,” Chief of Police Paul Noel said. “Our detectives have been aggressively working the case in recent years, and they have made significant progress over that time. I urge anyone with information that could potentially assist our efforts to bring closure to Tony’s family to contact the Homicide Unit.”

Those with information are being asked to call Homicide Unit Sergeant Rodney Patton directly at 865-215-7022.

