‘It was a lifesaver’ | Smoke alarm helps family escape from apartment fire

In the middle of the night, the Staton family woke up to the smoke alarm and saw the fire.
By Lexi Lepof
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Janice Staton was asleep on her couch in her home in East Knoxville when she and her family woke up to the sound of the smoke alarm wailing.

“It was a lifesaver. It really was,” Staton said. “I just jumped up, and me and my grandson both saw smoke coming out of his room, and we ran back there, and it was on fire.”

Staton and her family woke up to the sight of a fire destroying the back half of the house they had called home for nearly a decade. The fire burned most of the family’s belongings, but all six people in the house made it out safe. If the smoke detector didn’t wake them up, Staton said it could’ve been much worse.

“I just thank God nobody was hurt,” Staton said.

Knoxville Assistant Fire Chief Mark Wilbanks said this is a prime example of why it is crucial to keep your smoke alarms present and working.

“Once again, it just proves smoke alarms do save lives,” Wilbanks said.

The City of Knoxville Fire Department provides free smoke alarms and replacement batteries for single-family homes that can’t afford them. Wilbanks said the key is testing your smoke alarm once a month, especially this time of year, which is one of the busiest months for the fire department.

“You know, it’s really just because the weather starts to get cooler and people start using different types of heat,” Wilbanks said.

Wilbanks said being proactive could save your life, just like it did for this family.

