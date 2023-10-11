KARM opens new home for women fleeing domestic violence

The new home will also provide healthcare, therapy and job opportunities for women in the area.

By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 10:15 AM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox Area Rescue Ministries, also known as KARM, is opening a new home for women trying to get away from domestic violence situations.

The home is planned to have up to 25 beds, KARM said, and will be managed by Serenity Ministries in the Fountain City area. The goal is to make sure any woman fleeing domestic violence, substance abuse or homelessness has a safe place to stay.



“A lot of times you simply don’t have folks that have the support, and so to be able to come into a community where you have staff and volunteers and others that love you who are walking beside you and have your best interest at heart, it’s really priceless,” Facility Director Dutchess Jones said.

KARM added that women make up nearly half of the homeless population in Knox County, and 20% of those women have experienced domestic violence.


