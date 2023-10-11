Knox County Parks & Recreation to host movie night on Friday the 13th

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting a special movie night event called Spooked! Sunset Cinema.

Spooked! Sunset Cinema is free and open to the public and will take place on Friday, Oct. 13 at Corryton Park at 7737 Corryton Rd. The event will be Halloween-themed with activities beginning at 7:30 p.m. Movies will begin at dusk with “Hotel Transylvania” (PG) and “Friday the 13th” (R) showing immediately after.

Food trucks, games and vendors will be present, and there will be both adult and youth costume contests for those in attendance. There will be no alcoholic beverages allowed in the park.

