Knoxville man shoots at deputies in two different instances, investigators say

Floyd Allen Dalton Jr. faces three charges of attempted first-degree murder, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.
By Sam Luther
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Back in May, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested Floyd Allen Dalton Jr. after deputies responded to a reckless driving call and Dalton Jr. fired shots at a deputy.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Dalton Jr. bonded out on $30,000 and less than five months later caused their investigators to be in the line of fire.

CJ Porter is a narcotics investigator with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, but on Thursday night he was being shot at while he was on a high-speed chase.

He, along with other investigators, had responded to a reckless driving call regarding Dalton Jr. when they attempted to stop the Knoxville man several times.

Before leading investigators on a high-speed chase reaching top speeds of over 100 miles per hour, Dalton Jr. rammed his car into investigators who tried to stop him in Wartburg.

According to Porter, Dalton Jr. began shooting out of the window at investigators while driving down the road at high speeds for more than 30 miles.

“They’re shooting at my brother. That’s my brother, my sister, my family. So when they’re shooting at us that’s my first thought is that they’re attacking my family,” said Porter.

Dalton Jr. fired more than 30 shots at investigators in this cross-county chase according to Porter who said the pursuit ended peacefully with nobody injured.

“I think for the way it was handled you couldn’t ask for a better outcome,” said Porter.

According to Porter, there was no property damaged or people injured when it came to shots being exchanged between deputies and Dalton Jr.

Dalton Jr. will face several charges including three counts of attempted first-degree murder. He will have a bond hearing on Friday to determine future steps.

