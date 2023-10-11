Knoxville man turns vintage UT clothing collection into legitimate side hustle

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Jordan Coffey, the creator of vintageUT, was born in Ohio State Buckeye’s territory but was raised in the Vol lifestyle. His grandfather recruited for the University of Tennessee football program out of the Ohio Valley in the 70′s and 80′s. His grandfather gave him his first pieces of Volunteer Orange.

“I gathered a lot of hand-me-downs from him and my uncle and other family members and they were kinda sentimental. I outgrew them but,” Coffey said. “I didn’t want to get rid of them because they were so special to me.”

Coffey fell in love with the retro pieces and started his own collection more than 25 years ago. He amassed racks and racks of vintage gear. In 2019, he and his wife were expecting their first child and he knew it was time to downsize, so he created vintageUT.

“We had a baby and had to make some room, so I created an Instagram page and started selling and it kinda grew a bit from there,” Coffey said.

His Instagram account, @vintageUT, now has more than 7,000 followers and has even drawn attention from celebrities like Morgan Wallen.

“There’s some stuff I know like I’m gonna post it and within 10 minutes it’s gonna be gone,” Coffey said.

Coffey restocks an in-person collection at HoundDogs in West Knoxville. Jesse Thomason, a managing partner there, said the vintage pieces are gone as soon as they drop.

“When he posts those Instagrams, they come running in within the hour,” Thomason said.

Now, Coffey and his grandfather go to UT games together and wear the same retro gear that sparked his love all those years ago.

