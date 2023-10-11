More Alcoa Highway construction could mean more traffic, TDOT says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - TDOT is alerting motorists to prepare for upcoming road construction activities that will cause temporary traffic on Alcoa Highway (US 129/State Route 115).

The construction is planned for Sunday, Oct. 15. Motorists traveling north on Alcoa Highway from the Blount County line to John Sevier Highway (State Route 168) will be shifted onto new alignment as the contractors work on the center lanes.

Motorists traveling this route or onto Topside Road will now exit along the new alignment just north of the Little River Bridge. Topside Road traffic will also use this ramp to access the northbound Alcoa Highway and John Sevier Highway.

TDOT urges motorists to use extreme caution when driving in the area while construction workers are present.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.