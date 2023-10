KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A multi-vehicle crash closed the Northbound lanes of Chapman Highway, according to TDOT spokesperson, Mark Nagi.

The crash happened near Hendron Chapel Road at around 5:30 p.m..

Chapman Highway is closed at Hendron Chapel in Knox County due to a multi-vehicle crash. pic.twitter.com/BxTk9JyOKg — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) October 10, 2023

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.