President Biden says Middle East violence is beyond the pale

Spoke with Israeli Prime Minister, met with leaders of the American Jewish community
By Jon Decker and Priscilla Huff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The Biden administration says they are aiming to send a clear message to the Palestinian Hamas group. Part of that message comes in the form of the first shipments from the Pentagon, including fresh munitions and supplies for the “Iron Dome” air defense systems.

Wednesday morning, President Biden in the Rose Garden reiterated that U.S. support for Israel is unwavering.

“At this moment, we have to be crystal clear: There is no justification for terrorism. No excuse. The type of terrorism exhibited here is just beyond the pale.”

Earlier today, President Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the fourth time in four days, the two men promising to remain in close contact.

Wednesday afternoon, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken departed Washington, expected to arrive in Israel Thursday.

The U.S. remains in discussions with a multitude of countries - trying to win release of all Americans who are being held hostage by Hamas.

The President also met with leaders in the Jewish community and spoke about his Administration’s efforts to combat antisemitism. The meeting was previously scheduled and was supposed to focus on the Biden Administration’s National Strategy to counter anti-semitism. According to State Department officials, at least 22 Americans are confirmed dead in the conflict.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Volunteer Energy Cooperative announces planned outage for Crossville
Planned outage to affect thousands of customers
Kaylee Timonet
Principal reinstates privileges for senior after punishment for dancing video; ‘too little, too late,’ mom says
FILE - A person shows his scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball jackpot up to $1.73 billion as lottery losing streak continues
Knoxville police investigating Chapman Highway shooting
Knoxville police investigating Chapman Highway shooting
In a Tuesday update, Williams said the group had moved to Nazareth, which is a safer area.
Tennesseans in Israel move to safer spot, still looking to get home

Latest News

FILE - Heather Redding, left, and Elizabeth Waugh, of Orange County, N.C., rally for...
Transgender residents in North Carolina, Montana file lawsuits challenging new state restrictions
Second largest Powerball jackpot is still up for grabs sitting at an estimated $1.73 billion.
Still no Powerball winner as jackpot continues to climb
Former President Donald Trump addresses an audience during a campaign event, Monday, Oct. 9,...
Trump’s financial statements were key to getting loans, ex-bank official tells fraud trial
There’s no word on the nature of the threat.
Two dead after multi-vehicle crash on Chapman Highway
Darryl George, a 17-year-old junior, before walking across the street to go into Barbers Hill...
Black student suspended over his hairstyle to be sent to an alternative education program