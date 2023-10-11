Sevier County Health Department to offer free flu shots

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevier County Health Department will be offering free flu shots throughout November as part of the statewide “Fight Flu ‘23″ effort.

The shots are available to any Tennessean who is eligible, as long as they’re older than six months.

‘’We want to protect as many people as we can in our communities from the flu,” Director Emma Davis, Ph.D., MPH, CPH said. “Getting an annual flu shot is the best way to protect yourself and everyone around you.”

The shots will be available on Nov. 1 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Sevier County Health Department (719 Middle Creek Rd.). The department will also be giving out shots at 329 W Dumplin Valley Rd. in Kodak from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Those interested do not need an appointment to get the shot.

