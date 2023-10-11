Still no Powerball winner as jackpot continues to climb

No winning ticket has been drawn for the $1.73 billion grand prize after a consecutive 35 drawings.
Second largest Powerball jackpot is still up for grabs sitting at an estimated $1.73 billion.
Second largest Powerball jackpot is still up for grabs sitting at an estimated $1.73 billion.(Caroline Mueller)
By Caroline Mueller
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Wednesday, there will be yet another drawing for the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history. The pot is sitting at an estimated $1.73 billion and is second only to the $2.04 billion jackpot that was won in November 2022 in California.

Tonight marks the 36th consecutive drawing after 35 with no winning numbers. Players have until 10 p.m. to purchase tickets.

The odds of winning are slim to none, but many players have been lucky enough to win the lower-tier prizes. Players have a 1 in 292.2 million chance of taking home the grand prize.

These odds have not stopped people from purchasing tickets in hopes of being the big winner.

Jerry Disney stopped by “The Local Market” gas station to buy a ticket for tonight’s drawing. He said he has a deal with the cashier and if he wins he will share part of the pot.

“I was going to give this man a million dollars for selling it to me,” said Disney. “I always stop and buy them here.”

Winners have the option to either get paid over the course of 30 years or receive a cash lump sum. Most choose the lump sum and if there is a winner tonight, that lump sum check will be $756.6 million.

Powerball drawings are every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EST.

