Tennesseans in Israel closer to coming home, church group splits to find flights

The group has been travelling through Israel and the surrounding area, looking for a way to get back into the United States.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Most, if not all, Tennessee members of the First Baptist Church group in Israel could be home by next week, WVLT’s Alan Williams said of his group in the now at-war country.

The group has been traveling through Israel and the surrounding area, looking for a way to get back into the United States. He told WVLT News that the group of about a dozen Tennesseans and more from out of state had to go their separate ways to find flights.

“We had to split up,” Williams said. “Tel Aviv doesn’t have the flights, and what flights they do have don’t have the space for the amount of people.”

As of Wednesday morning, Williams said four of the group, including him and his wife, were in Jordan. He said he expects everyone in the group to be back by next week, should everything go according to plan.

Another traveler with Williams, John Neumaier, spoke about what the trip has been like, highlighting the relief the group is feeling as they get closer to getting home.

“Well the trip’s been great, but obviously we had a lot of highs and lows,” Neumaier said. “Culminating today, really, with a sense of relief. After much deliberation and the escalating risk, we made a decision as a group of 12 to try to find ways to head home. Depending on different airlines and different options, we tried to stay in groups of four.”

Williams added that he’s been in contact with members of Congress and the State Department, saying he is in a “day-by-day” situation.

In a Tuesday update, Williams said the group had moved to Nazareth, which is a safer area.
Tennesseans in Israel move to safer spot, still looking to get home

