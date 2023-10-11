Tennessee trying to break 18-year drought against Texas A&M

The Vols are seeking their first win over Aggies since January 2005.
Tennessee's Jabari Small celebrates a touchdown against Virginia
Tennessee's Jabari Small celebrates a touchdown against Virginia(WVLT)
By John Sartori
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee is setting its eyes on Texas A&M ahead of Saturday’s game.

Previous Coverage: Tennessee begins Texas A&M week with new look offense

Eric Berry will be honored at Tennessee on Saturday as the VFL is set to enter the College Football Hall of Fame.

Defensive Coordinator Tim Banks has seen his fair share of solid defensive backs during his nearly 30 years as a college coach and said it’s what you can’t teach that made Berry so special.

“His instincts were off the board, off the charts and he just played so fast, and you could just feel the energy and the passion when he made plays,” said Banks, who played defensive back at Central Michigan. “We talk about him a lot in the recruiting process, he set the standard of what a defensive back looks like as a Vol.”

Offensive coordinator Joey Halzle is preparing Chas Nimrod and Kaleb Webb for an increased role in the offense.

Less is more when it comes to preparing his young receivers for the biggest game of their careers. Halzle has been sure not to overcommunicate with Nimrod and Webb about what to expect on Saturday.

“You talk them through it, what to expect, it’s different being a starter and a guy that’s coming in off the bench,” said Halzle. “Both those guys have a good temperament. The moment’s not going to be too big for them.”

The Vols are looking to break one of their longest-losing streaks on Saturday. Tennessee hasn’t defeated Texas A&M since the 2005 Cotton Bowl. The Vols defeated the Aggies that day, 38-7.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

