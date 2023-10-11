Voodoo Brewing Co. in Knoxville closes after short stint

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Voodoo Brewing Co.’s Knoxville location may have just opened in December 2022, but the taproom is now officially shut down.

As of Oct. 9, the Voodoo Brewing Co.’s Knoxville taproom is closed, according to a post by the business on Facebook and Instagram.

The Facebook post says, “As difficult as this decision is, it is the right one for us as independent owners at this time. We’d like to offer a big Voodoo thank you to the city of Knoxville and all of our valued patrons for the memories we’ve shared and the support that we’ve received since our grand opening.”

The bar owners, local couple Leisa and Michael “Vinny” Leo called the closure “indefinite.” This was the couple’s first business together.

