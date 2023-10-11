Warmer heading into Thursday before a bigger cool down

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our warmer patterns continue into Thursday, but we are moving closer to our next cold front that arrives for the weekend. Rain chances will be on the increase heading into Saturday with cooler temperatures moving in as we head into early next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Temperatures during our overnight hours are slowly beginning to warm and that will start this evening. Clouds and even a few stray showers will be possible through the overnight. As you head out the door on Thursday morning we can expect our lows to be in the lower 50s with some the of outlying areas in the upper 40s.

Clouds will give way to mostly sunny skies during the afternoon. Temperatures will be warming quickly as well with us heading above average with highs topping out in the upper 70s to near 80. This is all ahead of an approaching cold front that is set to arrive this weekend.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday is trending drier during the afternoon hours as well as a little warmer with middle to upper 70s. Get outside and enjoy the warmer weather now, because Saturday will bring changes as rain increases as well as cooler temperatures.

Scattered showers will be around during Saturday morning and linger into the afternoon with the cold front passing through. Winds will also be gusty as we see gust approaching 30 mph at times making it feel cooler. Behind the front comes cooler temperatures with highs returning to the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Tracking a change in our pattern for the weekend (WVLT)

