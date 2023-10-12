August tornado created 4,200 tons of green waste, Knox County says

The county has also been in talks with Gov. Bill Lee to issue a federal disaster declaration, seeking reimbursement for out-of-the-norm expenses.
August tornado created 4,200 tons of green waste, Knox County says
August tornado created 4,200 tons of green waste, Knox County says(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County crews reported Thursday that they had collected over 4,200 tons of downed trees, limbs and other green waste.

The crews spent more than a month removing the damage waste from homes and properties across the county after Knox County saw its first August tornado on record.

“I want to commend the folks in Engineering and Public Works for their efforts,” Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said. “They have worked tirelessly since the tornado touched down and we, as a community, should appreciate everything they’ve done for us. They’re some of the hardest working crews around.”

The county has also been in talks with Gov. Bill Lee to issue a federal disaster declaration, seeking reimbursement for out-of-the-norm expenses.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Volunteer Energy Cooperative announces planned outage for Crossville
Planned outage to affect thousands of customers
There’s no word on the nature of the threat.
Driver in deadly multi-vehicle crash on Chapman Hwy. wanted by police, marshals say
Kaylee Timonet
Principal reinstates privileges for senior after punishment for dancing video; ‘too little, too late,’ mom says
The group has been travelling through Israel and the surrounding area, looking for a way to get...
Tennesseans in Israel closer to coming home, church group splits to find flights
Knoxville police investigating Chapman Highway shooting
Knoxville police investigating Chapman Highway shooting

Latest News

Knoxville Fire Department Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks said it was an honor to be part of the...
Knoxville Fire Department honors those who served with ceremony
East Tennessee agencies cave dive to rescue trapped dog, find a bear
East Tennessee agencies cave dive to rescue trapped dog, find a bear
The dog’s rescuers got a large, fluffy surprise when they went into the cave!
East Tennessee agencies cave dive to rescue trapped dog, find a bear
Warmer days ahead of rain and a big cool down this weekend
Warmer days ahead of rain and a big cool down this weekend
Your headlines from 10/12 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: deadly Chapman Highway crash, TCAP...
Catch Up Quick