August tornado created 4,200 tons of green waste, Knox County says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County crews reported Thursday that they had collected over 4,200 tons of downed trees, limbs and other green waste.

The crews spent more than a month removing the damage waste from homes and properties across the county after Knox County saw its first August tornado on record.

“I want to commend the folks in Engineering and Public Works for their efforts,” Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said. “They have worked tirelessly since the tornado touched down and we, as a community, should appreciate everything they’ve done for us. They’re some of the hardest working crews around.”

The county has also been in talks with Gov. Bill Lee to issue a federal disaster declaration, seeking reimbursement for out-of-the-norm expenses.

