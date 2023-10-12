Clear & cool tonight with more rain drops ahead for the weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds going into the evening hours with a cool morning to start Friday.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’ll wake up on Friday morning in the low 50s across the area with mostly clear skies. Some areas of limited fog are not out of the question.

Through the day on Friday we’ll increase the clouds which lead to a few spotty showers for the afternoon. The high on Friday will be in the upper 70s. Friday evening football games come with a First Alert for you to take the poncho. Friday evening will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for some of those rain drops.

Overnight, we’ll see clouds and rain drops continuing with a low near 61 for the start of Saturday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday starts with spotty showers, that become a little more widespread through the day.

Saturday, South Carolina at Tennessee (WVLT)

If you are tailgating for the Vols game, keep this in mind! Don’t be surprised if a few showers move through during lunchtime. In your All Vol Forecast, kick-off is at 3:30 p.m. which is when we’ll hit our high near 73 degrees. A stray shower could linger at kick-off, but we should dry out by halftime. Temperatures will drop into the mid-60s by the time you are leaving the game. Winds will be from the northwest and gusting up to 30 mph. This could make it feel chilly, so have a jacket handy.

Sunday returns the chance for showers, but now we’ve dropped the temperatures into the upper 50s to near 60 across the area. So a cold rain is set up for us.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.