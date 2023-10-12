East Tennessee Bloodhound Rescue in need of donations for heaters for winter

The rescue hopes to use heaters while their HVAC unit is broken.
East Tennessee Bloodhound Rescue
East Tennessee Bloodhound Rescue(East Tennessee Bloodhound Rescue)
By Avery Jordan
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One of the oldest rescue groups in East Tennessee needs the community’s help to keep their animals warm this season.

East Tennessee Bloodhound Rescue is in need of a new HVAC unit in their facility and is asking people in the community for help with donations. In a recent Facebook post, the rescue admits it may never get its heat fixed, but with donations, it may be able to buy some heaters to help keep the dogs warm during the cold season.

Currently, the rescue has 11 bloodhounds and several other pets they are taking care of.

The non-profit rescue is looking to raise about $7,000 and is currently accepting donations for as little as $1.

To learn more about the East Tennessee Bloodhound Rescue or to make a donation, click here.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

