First members of Tennessee church group in Middle East begin journey home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In a Thursday update, WVLT’s Alan Williams gave the latest on a church group from East Tennessee that has been stuck in Israel and the surrounding area for days since a deadly attack by Hamas.

In his update, Williams said the rest of the dozen or so Tennesseans had made it to Jordan, adding that two had boarded a flight back home Thursday morning.

“We have some better news to report today,” Williams said. “Two of our friends made it out of Jordan today. We met them at the airport, gave them a hug and a prayer of safety as they make their way to Knoxville.”

Williams spoke from the archeological site of Petra in Jordan, where he added that the State Department and Tennessee leaders were working with Americans in Israel, including his group.

“Meanwhile, the United States is upping their support for those who are in the Middle East here,” Williams said. “First of all, they said they, the State Department, is now evacuating those of jobs of lesser importance. I got an email from Sen. Marsha Blackburn about her support. Also, Rep. Tim Burchett said he is upping his support as well.”

In the meantime, Williams said he and his wife would be looking to leave on a flight from Tel Aviv.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.