Heupel reflects on past and present as Vols prep Aggies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s defense has played a major role in the team’s early-season success and is full of confidence heading into this Saturday’s nationally-televised showdown versus Texas A&M. The Vols are coming off their best all-around performance of the year in their win over South Carolina.

In addition to slowing down the Aggies, there’s another reason the Vol defenders are excited about Saturday. Tennessee will welcome back and honor VFL Eric Berry for his induction into the College Football Hall of Fame during halftime of Saturday’s contest.

Coach Heupel reflects on Vol Legend Eric Berry who will be here this weekend along with family and former teammates as he's honored for his upcoming induction into the @cfbhall @wvlt pic.twitter.com/XNHSSjfs7Q — Rick Russo (@wvltrick) October 12, 2023

And as Tennessee prepares for Texas A&M, coach Josh Heupel can’t help but remember his battles as a quarterback against the Aggies, both games won by his Oklahoma Sooners. In ‘99 he threw 387 yards and 3-TD’s and also rushed for three more in a rout of the Aggies. The next year, he passed for another 263 yards in a come-from-behind win at Kyle Field. Both are battles that stick with the coach to this day.

Head coach Josh Heupel has a history as a player against the Aggies. He talked about that and what he expects to see as a coach in this weekend's battle! @wvlt @Vol_Football @VolNetwork pic.twitter.com/MIfXTZZqOQ — Rick Russo (@wvltrick) October 12, 2023

After a productive open week, the 17th-ranked Vols are feeling rested and recharged as they gear up for a tough stretch of games to finish out the month of October.

The Vols and Aggies will square off at 3:30 p.m. ET in a game seen on WVLT and nationally on CBS.

The sold-out Neyland Stadium crowd will see the return of the Volunteers’ popular fan-driven initiative #CheckerNeyland. Fans are encouraged to wear orange or white, depending on their seat location. To find out if your seat section is orange or white, go to CheckerNeyland.com and enter your section/row/seat number as it appears on your digital ticket.

Fans in the North End Zone Social Deck are encouraged to wear white.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.