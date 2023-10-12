‘I said coach I’ve been ready for 53 years’: Ky. native makes college basketball history at 73

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Ken Mink is from the Vicco community of Perry County.

He made college basketball history in 2008 at the age of 73.

“It was 53 years difference from the last game I played in college to the next game I played in college,” said Mink.

Why did it take Mink 53 years to play in another game? Well, something happened in 1956, just before his second season playing college basketball at Lees Junior College in Jackson.

“One of the students told me that Dr. Lindo wanted to see me in his office, and he was the college president. So, I went up to him and I said ‘did you want to see me?’, and he said ‘yeah, why did you soak the coach’s office?’ I said ‘what?’ He said ‘you took shaving cream and sprayed it on his shoes and on his lights’. I said ‘I didn’t do that’,” Mink explained.

Guilty or not, it did not matter. Mink said he was expelled from the college which abruptly ended his basketball career, or so he thought.

“When I was 73 years old. I was working out on my driveway shooting basketball, and I told my wife you know I have a year left of college eligibility. I think I will try to see if I can get it,” he said.

Fast forward 53 years later to 2007. He currently lives in Tennessee and has a beautiful wife, but there was still one goal he felt he missed.

“I sent out letters and emails to twelve colleges in the Knoxville area,” Mink said.

He got one call back. It was from the coach at Roane State College.

“He said ‘come on down here and work out for me and my assistant coach and we will determine whether you’re actually able to play on a college basketball team’,” Mink explained.

Sure enough, he surprised the staff with his skills. Mink became the 12th man on the Roane State College basketball team that season.

Mink was ready to play, and in the game against King College in November 2008, he did.

“Coach looked down the bench and said ‘Ken are you ready to go in?’ I said ‘coach I’ve been ready for 53 years. Put me in.’ So, he put me in, and I actually ended up getting fouled and made two free throws in the game to set the record,” he said.

During that game, Mink broke a world record. He became the oldest college basketball player to ever score in a game.

“My heart was pumping when I got out there for that first time after 53 years. I was so excited,” he said.

He went on to play in seven games and scored five points that season. He showed the world, no matter the age, you will always miss 100 percent of the shots you do not take.

Mink is now 88 years old and still playing basketball.

He has also written numerous books including an autobiography called Hoops Dreamer: The Ken Mink Story.

After his 2008 season, he was featured on national television several times and on Ripley’s Believe It or Not.

