Idaho officials order evacuation of town of about 10,000 people after gas line explodes nearby

Idaho officials evacuate town of about 10,000 people after gas line explodes at rural...
Idaho officials evacuate town of about 10,000 people after gas line explodes at rural intersection.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETON, Idaho (AP) — Authorities ordered evacuations for most of the town of Middleton, Idaho, after a gas line exploded at nearby rural intersection late Thursday morning.

Canyon County Sheriff’s spokesperson Joe Decker said he did not yet know if any injuries were reported in connection with the explosion in southwestern Idaho but said people within a 4-mile (6.4-kilometer) radius of the explosion — including the town of about 10,600 people — were being evacuated while authorities evaluate the situation.

“People have heard the explosion and are hearing rumbles around the area,” Decker said.

Residents were sent a reverse 911 call, and emergency alerts have been issued, Decker said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Volunteer Energy Cooperative announces planned outage for Crossville
Planned outage to affect thousands of customers
There’s no word on the nature of the threat.
Driver in deadly multi-vehicle crash on Chapman Hwy. wanted by police, marshals say
Kaylee Timonet
Principal reinstates privileges for senior after punishment for dancing video; ‘too little, too late,’ mom says
The group has been travelling through Israel and the surrounding area, looking for a way to get...
Tennesseans in Israel closer to coming home, church group splits to find flights
Knoxville police investigating Chapman Highway shooting
Knoxville police investigating Chapman Highway shooting

Latest News

WVLT’s Alan Williams said the rest of the dozen or so Tennesseans had made it to Jordan, adding...
First members of Tennessee church group in Middle East begin journey home
Tourists are calling ahead to see what the situation is like in Pigeon Forge.
Clear & cool tonight with more rain drops ahead for the weekend
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a press conference, Thursday Oct. 12,...
US announces evacuation flights for Americans who want to leave Israel as war with Hamas rages
This satellite image provided by NASA, Aqua MODIS 12 on March 2022 shows the main piece of...
Scientists count huge melts in many protective Antarctic ice shelves. Trillions of tons of ice lost.
A Georgia couple who have been married for 70 years are sharing their secret to success.
Couple shares their secret to 70 years of marriage