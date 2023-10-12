Knox County Sheriff’s Office investigating multiple vehicle burglaries

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is investigating multiple vehicle burglaries in Knox County.

The series of burglaries began near the end of September, according to officials. One of the vehicles that was burglarized was a patrol car for the Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office. It has been confirmed by KCSO that numerous firearms were taken along with personal identification including social security cards and credit cards among other items.

The suspect’s vehicle is a grey 2020 Audi Q3 SUV was found abandoned in the Halls area on Wednesday, Oct. 11, off Emory Road near Maynardville Highway. The Audi was also reported stolen last month through another police department, according to KCSO.

KCSO is actively investigating the burglaries. If you have any tips or information, KCSO asks that you call 865-215-2243 or send an email at crimetips@knoxsheriff.org. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.