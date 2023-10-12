Knoxville Fire Department honors those who served with ceremony

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Wednesday, the Knoxville Fire Department honored the men and women who served the department with a solemn ceremony.

City leaders spoke about the sacrifices firefighters have to make daily, along with other first responders. Leaders also rung a bell, placing flowers in a vase to represent the 38 firefighters who have died in the department’s history. Twenty-four of those firefighters died in the line of duty; 14 honored Tuesday died after retirement.

KFD Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks said it was an honor to be part of the brotherhood.

“You know, this is a big day for us. We do this every year during national Fire Prevention Month, and we do that at a time where the county comes together and thinks about fire prevention, thinks about better ways to make our homes safer, and it’s also a good time to sit down and think about our families,” Wilbanks said.

After the ceremony, firefighters and families were invited to a lunch inside the Knoxville Civic Coliseum.

