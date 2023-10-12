Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone’s parents safely arrive home from Israel

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) is pushed out of bounds by Detroit Lions...
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) is pushed out of bounds by Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone’s parents have safely arrived home from Israel.

They were among about 50 people affiliated with a Naples, Florida-based church who were in the country.

Anzalone posted on social media on Thursday morning that his parents are headed home and his mother later posted that the group arrived safely.

Sal and Judy Anzalone were in a Jerusalem hotel as Israel vowed an unprecedented offensive against Hamas after the Islamic militant group’s fighters broke through the border fence Saturday and stormed into the country’s south. The war between Israel and Hamas has claimed at least 2,200 lives.

Anzalone told The Detroit News on Sunday, after Detroit beat the Carolina Panthers, that all he has been thinking about is his parents.

“It’s hard,” Anzalone told the newspaper.

Lions coach Dan Campbell said he called Anzalone about his parents when he was informed of their plight Sunday night.

The NFC North-leading Lions (4-1) play NFC-South leading Tampa Bay (3-1) on the road Sunday.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Volunteer Energy Cooperative announces planned outage for Crossville
Planned outage to affect thousands of customers
There’s no word on the nature of the threat.
Driver in deadly multi-vehicle crash on Chapman Hwy. wanted by police, marshals say
Kaylee Timonet
Principal reinstates privileges for senior after punishment for dancing video; ‘too little, too late,’ mom says
The group has been travelling through Israel and the surrounding area, looking for a way to get...
Tennesseans in Israel closer to coming home, church group splits to find flights
Knoxville police investigating Chapman Highway shooting
Knoxville police investigating Chapman Highway shooting

Latest News

WVLT’s Alan Williams said the rest of the dozen or so Tennesseans had made it to Jordan, adding...
First members of Tennessee church group in Middle East begin journey home
Tourists are calling ahead to see what the situation is like in Pigeon Forge.
Clear & cool tonight with more rain drops ahead for the weekend
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a press conference, Thursday Oct. 12,...
US announces evacuation flights for Americans who want to leave Israel as war with Hamas rages
This satellite image provided by NASA, Aqua MODIS 12 on March 2022 shows the main piece of...
Scientists count huge melts in many protective Antarctic ice shelves. Trillions of tons of ice lost.
A Georgia couple who have been married for 70 years are sharing their secret to success.
Couple shares their secret to 70 years of marriage